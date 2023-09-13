News & Insights

METALS-Copper weighed down by rising stocks, China demand concerns

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

September 13, 2023 — 10:51 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - London copper prices slid on Thursday, weighed down by rising inventories and a clouded outlook for demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell to 0.5% to $8,373 per metric ton by 0218 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was flat at 69,100 yuan ($9,494.24) per ton.

Copper stocks in LME warehouses jumped 7,750 tons on Wednesday.

The higher inventories, which were near a two-year peak, raised concerns of weak demand, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

September normally sees strong demand as industrial activities pick up after a summer lull. However, Chinese market participants said demand had remained flat this time amid a patchy economic recovery.

The dollar index =USD dipped after data showed a moderate rise in underlying U.S. inflation and the market viewed the Fed would hold rates steady at its policy meeting next week.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.4% to $2,209 a ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.2% to $25,650, zinc CMZN3 was little changed at $2,217, lead CMPB3 was flat at $2,217, while nickel CMNI3 nudged up 0.1% to $20,095.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.1% at 19,205 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1% to 21,845 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.1% to 16,855 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.8% to 160,910 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 gained 0.8% to 216,830 yuan.

($1 = 7.2781 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

