METALS-Copper wavers as weak China trade data counters stimulus hopes

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices struggled to find momentum on Tuesday as investors gauged weak China trade data against the prospects of further stimulus measures by the world's top metal consumer while awaiting key inflation data for clues on demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged up 0.2% to $8,500.50 per metric ton by 0529 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was flat at 68,960 yuan ($9,567.81) per metric ton.

China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, threatening growth prospects in the world's second-largest economy and heightening pressure for the government to provide fresh stimulus to prop up demand.

Analysts at Minmetals Futures forecast China's August refined copper consumption to dip 0.6% to 1.24 million metric tons year-on-year, but up from July's 1.23 million metric tons.

A stronger dollar makes it less attractive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

China and the United States will release their widely watched inflation data on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

LME aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.2% at $2,225.50 a metric ton, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.3% to $2,488, lead CMPB3 was flat at $2,137.50, while nickel CMNI3 was up 0.5% to $21,210, tin CMSN3 climbed 0.2% to $27,800.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 nudged 0.1% higher to 18,490 yuan a metric ton, tin SSNcv1 ticked up 0.5% at 228,140 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was listless at 166,480 yuan, lead SPBcv1 added 0.4% to 15,950 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.1% to 20,920 yuan.

($1 = 7.2075 Chinese yuan)

