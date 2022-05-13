METALS-Copper wallows near multi-month lows on slowdown worries

By Brijesh Patel

May 13 (Reuters) - London copper languished near a more than seven-month low on Friday, as fears of a global economic slowdown cast a shadow on demand, keeping the metal on track for its sixth consecutive weekly decline.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was flat at $9,090 a tonne, as of 0359 GMT, after falling on Thursday to its lowest since early October at $8,938. The contract is down 3.4% so far this week.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 1% at 70,710 yuan ($10,417.37) by the midday break.

Copper, which is used in power and construction and widely seen as a barometer of global economic growth, has fallen more than 16% from March's record high of $10,845, when investors had feared the war in Ukraine would disrupt its supply from Russia.

"Metal prices have collapsed back to pre-conflict levels (some to 2021 levels) as a strong U.S. dollar, Chinese lockdowns and weakening Chinese demand are working to undo most gains," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

"We expect some more price weakening in Q2 2022 before a stabilisation in the second half of the year, as Chinese lockdowns roll on."

Shanghai is aiming to reach zero-COVID at the community level in the next few days and will then start to steadily ease traffic restrictions and open shops, the city's deputy mayor, Wu Qing, said.

Major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have been raising interest rates to tackle soaring inflation, stoking economic slowdown concerns.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar =USD steadied near a fresh 20-year high scaled on Thursday as investors flocked to the safety of the greenback. FRX/

FED: Calling stable prices the "bedrock" of the economy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank's battle to control inflation would "include some pain" as the impact of higher interest rates is felt, but that the worse outcome would be for prices to continue speeding ahead.

RUSSIA: Nornickel GMKN.MM, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel, has become the first Russian company to be granted permission by a government commission to keep its listing abroad, for one year for now.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 1.6% to $2,784.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.7% to $3,553, lead CMPB3 was down 0.1% at $2,090.50 and tin CMSN3 slipped 0.4% to $33,615.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.5%, zinc SZNcv1 was down 1.5%, nickel SNIcv1 slipped 1%, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.3% and tin SSNcv1 fell 0.5%.

($1 = 6.7877 Chinese yuan)

