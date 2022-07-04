METALS-Copper wallows near multi-month lows as recession fears bite

July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices languished near 17-month lows on Tuesday on heightened worries that aggressive rate hikes by central banks to tackle soaring inflation would push economies into a recession and dent demand for metals. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was down 0.2% at $7,993 a tonne, as of 0244 GMT, after hitting its lowest since February 2021 at $7,918 on Monday. * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> fell 0.7% to 60,770 yuan ($9,081.54) a tonne. * Pulling down economic activity are soaring inflation and interest rate hikes in many countries including the United States where the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point hike this month. <FEDWATCH> * China's services activity snapped three months of losses in June and grew at the fastest rate in almost a year as easing COVID-19 curbs revived demand, although firms remained cautious about hiring, a private-sector survey showed. [nZRN004NGN] * Japan's services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than eight years in June as the easing of coronavirus curbs boosted sentiment among businesses such as those in tourism. [nZRN004NGG] * Mainland China reported 418 new coronavirus cases for July 4, compared with 460 new cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. [nL4N2YM05A] * The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for July to September was set at $148 a tonne, down 14% from the previous quarter, to reflect weak demand for automobiles and rising local inventory. [nL1N2YL1JG] * Chile's total copper production fell 2.55% in May to reach 478,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Monday. [nS0N2XI03Y] * Global copper smelting activity declined in June, hit by a stoppage in top producer Chile, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Monday. [nL8N2YL212] MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose on Tuesday as market sentiment got a boost after Japan reported positive economic data. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate July 0500 India S&P Global Svcs PMI June 0750 France S&P Global Svcs, Comp PMIs June 0755 Germany S&P Global Svcs PMI June 0755 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI June 0800 EU S&P Global Svcs, Comp Final PMIs June 0830 UK Reserve Assets Total June 1400 US Factory Orders MM May PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6916 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

