METALS-Copper wallows near 17-month low as recession fears mount
By Brijesh Patel
July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices languished near 17-month lows on Tuesday, despite positive economic data from China and Japan, as a cocktail of factors from aggressive interest rates, potential recession and rising inventories dominated traders' mood.
"There was a bull trap set early at the open today as S&P and Nasdaq futures pointed higher. However, the rest of the bearish sentiment is just because of recession fear, which is almost certain for most U.S. and Europe already," a Singapore-based metals trader said.
Pulling down economic activity and inducing recession fears
are soaring inflation and interest rate hikes in many countries
including the United States where the Federal Reserve is
expected to deliver another 75-basis-point hike this month.
SUPPORT: China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.69 billion) to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
DATA: China's services activity grew at the fastest rate in almost a year in June as easing COVID-19 curbs revived demand, while Japan's services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than eight years.
Aluminium: The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for July to September was set at $148 a tonne, down 14% from the previous quarter, to reflect weak demand for automobiles and rising local inventory.
OUTPUT: Chile's total copper production fell 2.55% in May to reach 478,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Monday.
SMELTERS: Global copper smelting activity declined in June, hit by a stoppage in top producer Chile.
