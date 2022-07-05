METALS-Copper wallows near 17-month low as recession fears mount

(Adds comments, details and updates prices)

July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices languished near 17-month lows on Tuesday, despite positive economic data from China and Japan, as a cocktail of factors from aggressive interest rates, potential recession and rising inventories dominated traders' mood.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $7,973 a tonne, as of 0430 GMT, after hitting its lowest since February 2021 at $7,918 on Monday.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai fell 0.6% to 60,870 yuan ($9,094.58) a tonne by the midday trade.

"There was a bull trap set early at the open today as S&P and Nasdaq futures pointed higher. However, the rest of the bearish sentiment is just because of recession fear, which is almost certain for most U.S. and Europe already," a Singapore-based metals trader said.

Pulling down economic activity and inducing recession fears are soaring inflation and interest rate hikes in many countries including the United States where the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point hike this month.

Meanwhile, copper stocks in LME-approved warehouses jumped 10,100 tonnes to 136,950 tonnes. They have risen more than 20% over the past week.

SUPPORT: China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.69 billion) to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

DATA: China's services activity grew at the fastest rate in almost a year in June as easing COVID-19 curbs revived demand, while Japan's services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than eight years.

Aluminium: The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for July to September was set at $148 a tonne, down 14% from the previous quarter, to reflect weak demand for automobiles and rising local inventory.

OUTPUT: Chile's total copper production fell 2.55% in May to reach 478,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Monday.

SMELTERS: Global copper smelting activity declined in June, hit by a stoppage in top producer Chile.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium fell 1% to $2,439.50 a tonne, zinc eased 0.1% at $3,114.50, lead fell 0.6% to $1,945, and tin was down 0.1% at $26,565.

Shanghai aluminium lost nearly 2%, zinc gained 2.6%, nickel rose 2.4%, lead fell 0.6%, and tin added 2.8%.

