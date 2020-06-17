METALS-Copper up on U.S. recovery hopes; China virus outbreak caps gains

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Wednesday on hopes for higher demand as the U.S. economy showed signs of a recovery, but the optimism was crimped by a coronavirus outbreak in top metals consumer China.

U.S. retail sales increased in May by the most on record after two straight months of sharp declines, adding to evidence that the world's biggest economy was picking up steam, while a "major breakthrough" in COVID-19 treatment also boosted risk sentiment.

Demand outlook for metals was also supported by reports that the Trump administration was preparing an infrastructure package of up to $1 trillion focused on transport projects.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $5,737 a tonne by 0352 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 46,720 yuan ($6,586.68) a tonne.

China's capital Beijing reported 31 new coronavirus cases by Tuesday, up from 27 a day before, raising fears of a second wave of infections.

"A large part of the rally seen in metals since April has been a result of the demand recovery out of China, and so clearly metals markets will be watching closely how this situation evolves," ING analysts said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CHILE COPPER: A Chilean regulator said mines have applied "adequate" measures to combat the pandemic, dismissing concerns voiced by union workers that mining companies were failing to enforce sanitary measures.

* SCRAP: China approved import quotas for another 1,570 tonnes of high-grade copper scrap and 5,840 tonnes of aluminium scrap in 2020.

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $1,601 a tonne while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 0.8% to 13,880 yuan a tonne.

($1=7.0931 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel & Aditya Soni)

