METALS-Copper up for 2nd session on bargain-buying, Shanghai nickel falls

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - London copper inched higher on Tuesday as bargain-buying underpinned the market, even as spreading COVID-19 infections in top metals consumer China raised worries over demand.

Shanghai nickel dropped more than 5%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 added 0.1% to $10,355 a tonne by 0201 GMT and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1% to 73,770 yuan a tonne.

* Concerns over demand in top industrial metals consumer China kept a lid on copper prices.

* China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown to contain a coronavirus surge, adding to worries about growth prospects for the world's second-biggest economy.

* Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is preparing to offer the market some "non-core" exploration assets, signaling a rare privatization for the state-owned mining firm, a senior executive said on Monday.

* Shanghai nickel SNIcv1 dropped 5.6% to 213,130 yuan a tonne.

* World stock markets cast aside fears of rising interest rates on Monday with the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index rallying 1.3%, even as parts of the Treasury yield curve signaled recession risks while oil prices tumbled on fears of weaker Chinese demand.MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS 0030 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Feb

1400 US Consumer Confidence March

