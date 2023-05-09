METALS-Copper up as dollar eases, but demand woes cap gains

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - Prices of copper rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar ahead of key U.S. inflation data, but gains were capped by expectations of subdued demand and rising supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% to $8,605 a tonne, as of 0138 GMT.

The U.S. dollar =USD dipped, making it more attractive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The contract has gained 0.1% so far this month, after recording its biggest monthly drop since June 2022 in April.

The rebound might be capped as tepid demand is expected to stay for at least the second quarter, analysts at Meierya Futures said.

Meanwhile, Peru's March copper production leapt 20.4% from a year earlier to reach 219,275 tonnes, the country's energy and mining ministry said on Tuesday, as large mines resume their operations following stoppages caused by several social protests.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 67,320 yuan ($9,739.44) a tonne.

Investors are awaiting key U.S. consumer prices data to be released later in the day, which will provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was little changed at $2,319.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 climbed 0.5% to $26,130, zinc CMZN3 was stable at $2,674.50, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.4% to $23,595, while lead CMPB3 edged down 0.2% to $2,132.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.1% to 18,320 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 ticked up 0.3% to 15,305 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.2% to 179,470 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was down 1.5% at 208,120 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.1% to 21,440 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.