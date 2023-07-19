METALS-Copper under pressure on lackluster demand outlook

Recasts, adds Yangshan premium and comment in paragraph 6-7, updates prices

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Prices of copper slid on Wednesday, amid gloomy demand outlook in top consumer China and expectations of rising supplies, despite support from the weakness in the dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was was down 0.5% at $8,432 per metric ton by 0423 GMT, extending a downtrend from the previous session.

Weak copper consumption in China has been reflected in a widening spot discount in the market and increase in inventories.

Demand from the power sector, the main consumer of copper, is expected to grow slower in the second half of this year, having posted a healthy gain in the second quarter, according to CITIC Futures.

China consumption will grow 3.9% this year, while refined copper production in China will rise 8%, with new projects coming online, CITIC Futures added.

Higher global prices amid tight overseas inventories have subdued import appetite, pushing down the Yangshan copper import premium SMM-CUYP-CN to $42 a metric ton on Tuesday, down 21.5% from an intra-year high two weeks ago.

However, import volume is seen rising to 310,000 metric tons with more flows from Congo and Russia, analysts at Yinhe Futures said.

The dollar index =USD edged up on Wednesday but was close to its 15-month low. A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity cheaper for non-dollar holders.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 nudged up 0.1% to 68,470 yuan ($9,500.22) per metric ton.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.2% to 18,245 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 20,155 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was little changed at 15,720 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 ticked up 1.3% to 165,230 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 rose 0.5% to 231,980 yuan.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.1% to $2,204.50 a metric ton, while tin CMSN3 dropped 0.8% to $28,300, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.1% to $2,095, nickel CMNI3 lost 0.9% to $20,900, and zinc CMZN3 fell 1% to $2,371.50.

($1 = 7.2072 yuan)

