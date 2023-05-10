METALS-Copper under pressure amid subdued demand

Recasts, adds comments, updates prices

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices were under pressure on Wednesday as expectations of prolonged tepid demand offset support from a weaker dollar, while tradingremained cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3was little moved at $8,595 a tonne, as of 0443 GMT.

Investors are awaiting key U.S. consumer prices data to be released later in the day, which will provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Amid caution, the dollar weakened broadly on Wednesday after U.S. President Joe Biden and top lawmakers failed to break a deadlock on the debt ceiling crisis.

The contract has made little movement so far this month, after recording its biggest monthly drop since June 2022 in April.

Any rebound might be capped as tepid demand is expected to stay for at least the second quarter, analysts at Meierya Futures said, adding the increases in inventories outside of China added further pressure to global prices.

Copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-approved warehouses have climbed 40% to 71,675 tonnes since April 18.

Meanwhile, Peru's March copper production leapt 20.4% from a year earlier to reach 219,275 tonnes, the country's energy and mining ministry said on Tuesday, as large mines resume their operations following stoppages due to social protests.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.3% to 67,190 yuan ($9,720.63) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3dipped 0.3% at $2,314 a tonne, tin CMSN3 climbed 0.1% to $26,025, zinc CMZN3 trimmed 0.1% to $2,672, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.1% to $23,535, while lead CMPB3 eased 0.4% to $2,127.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.3% to 18,265 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 ticked up 0.3% to 15,300 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 3% to 178,110 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was down 2.4% at 206,240 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 21,405 yuan.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

