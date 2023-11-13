METALS-Copper treads lower; US inflation data in focus

Updates prices

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell slightly on Tuesday on a firmer U.S. dollar, with the market focussed on key inflation data out of the United States that could offer clarity on whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates further to tame inflation.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.1% to $8,159.50 a metric ton by 0405 GMT.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.7% to 67,480 yuan ($9,257.53) a ton.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his chorus of policymakers have in recent days pushed back against market expectations that the U.S. central bank was done with its aggressive rate-hike cycle after it held rates steady at its latest policy meeting.

The dollar rose marginally to 105.68 against a basket of currencies =USD. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

"Traders were also wary ahead of key US inflation data that could determine the Fed's next move on interest rates. This comes as the industry gathers in Shanghai for Asia Copper Week," ANZ Research said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.2% to $2,228.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.3% to $17,340, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.2% to $2,557.50, lead CMPB3 was down 0.2% at $2,165 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.3% to $24,860.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.3% to 18,985 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.4% to 138,800 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.4% to 21,655 yuan, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.6% to 16,380 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 0.3% to 212,860 yuan.

($1 = 7.2892 yuan)

