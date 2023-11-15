METALS-Copper treads lower as US dollar strengthens

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell slightly on Thursday, easing from near six-week highs, as the U.S. dollar firmed up on economic data that signalled the Federal Reserve will likely wait longer before cutting interest rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $8,236 a metric ton by 0230 GMT.

Meanwhile, the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 67,760 yuan ($9,336.29) a ton.

The dollar drew support from better-than-expected retail sales numbers and more signs of cooling inflation, feeding into the narrative for an economic 'soft landing' which would allow the Fed more time before cutting rates. USD/

A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Copper prices had touched a near-six week high on Wednesday after positive industrial production data from top consumer China boosted sentiment, but gains were constrained by weakness in the country's property sector and a stronger dollar.

"Rising expectations of further stimulus from China provided a further boost to the complex," ING said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.3% to $2,227 a ton, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.2% to $17,385, zinc CMZN3 eased 1.3% to $2,622.50, lead CMPB3 decreased 0.7% to $2,229.50 and tin CMSN3 shed 0.5% to $25,195.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.4% to 18,955 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.5% at 138,400 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.3% to 21,740 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 gained 1.6% to 16,720 yuan and tin SSNcv1 edged down 0.2% to 213,260 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA Sept

1330 US Import Prices YY Oct

1303 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1330 US Philly Fed Business Indx Nov

1415 US Industrial Production Oct

($1 = 7.2577 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Varun H K)

((neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.