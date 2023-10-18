News & Insights

METALS-Copper treads lower as strong US dollar weighs

October 18, 2023 — 11:50 pm EDT

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices gave up early gains on Thursday as a strong U.S. dollar outweighed support from better-than-expected economic data out of top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% at $7,957 per metric ton by 0343 GMT.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was 0.2% lower at 66,340 yuan ($9,068.17) a ton.

The dollar held the yen near a two-week low, as growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer had the greenback and U.S. Treasury yields on the rise overnight and markets awaited a speech by Fed Chair Powell. FRX/

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

China's gross domestic product grew 4.9% in July-September, beating analysts' forecasts, while consumption and industrial activity in September suggested policy measures are helping bolster the economy's tentative recovery.

"The base metals complex responded positively to the data; however, gains were muted, and we expect to see mean-reverting strategies at play in the coming months," Sucden Financial said in a report.

LME zinc CMZN3 was down 0.6% to $2,421 a ton, tin CMSN3 fell 0.7% to $25,375, lead CMPB3 eased 0.6% to $2,089, while aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.2% at $2,186 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.7% to 19,010 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.6% at 149,750 yuan, tin SSNcv1 gained 0.05% to 217,890 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.2% to 21,075 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 was 0.2% higher at 16,405 yuan.

($1 = 7.3157 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

