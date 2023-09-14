News & Insights

METALS-Copper trades in tight range as rising stocks offset dollar support

September 14, 2023 — 12:52 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - London copper traded in a tight range on Thursday as investors weighed rising inventories and a gloomy demand outlook against support from a weaker U.S. dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was little changed at $8,420.50 per metric ton, as of 0424 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.3% to 69,290 yuan ($9,526.62) per ton.

Copper stocks in LME warehouses jumped 7,750 tons on Wednesday.

The higher inventories, which were near a two-year peak, raised concerns of weak demand, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

September normally sees strong demand as industrial activities pick up after a summer lull. However, Chinese market participants said demand had remained flat this time amid a patchy economic recovery.

Premiums for copper traded in the Chinese spot market fell below 20 yuan a ton this week, from 320 yuan in the beginning of this month SMM-CU-PND.

Some copper users will start procurement with the Golden Week holiday in October approaching. That, together with tight supply of recycled copper, will lend some supports to prices, according to a report by Guotai Junan Futures.

The dollar index =USD dipped, making it cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity. Data showed a moderate rise in underlying U.S. inflation, cementing expectation that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged next Wednesday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was flat at $2,217 a ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.2% to $25,650, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $2,543.50, lead CMPB3 slid 0.1% to $2,215.50, and nickel CMNI3 nudged up 0.2% to $20,115.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.7% at 19,315 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.5% to 21,960 yuan, lead SPBcv1 ticked up 0.2% to 16,900 yuan, tin SSNcv1 gained 1.2% to 217,620 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.4% to 161,570 yuan.

($1 = 7.2733 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

