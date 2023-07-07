METALS-Copper trades in tight range as demand outlook, Fed rate jitters weigh

Recasts, updates prices, and adds comments

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London edged higher on Friday, although gains were limited as investors awaited more clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory and demand outlook in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.5% at $8,300 per metric ton by 0454 GMT, after losses in the previous session amid selling across risk asset classes.

The contract slid 0.2% so far this week.

The dollar index =USD held in a tight range on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report and weighed the prospect of higher-for-longer Federal Reserve interest rates against the economic growth outlook.

Data on Thursday pointed to a more resilient U.S. economy and raised the likelihood of further interest rate hikes by the Fed, denting investor sentiment.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 67,720 yuan ($9,349.98) per metric ton.

Domestic supply, however, of the two metals is likely to expand. Copper smelters would be incentivized to ramp up production amid multi-year high charges, and aluminium production in the southwestern Yunnan province is also rising.

Copper premiums in Chinese spot market SMM-CU-PND dropped to 60 yuan per ton on Thursday from 440 yuan earlier in the week, indicating better supply.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.3% to $2,134.50, tin CMSN3 was unmoved at $28,530, zinc CMZN3 added 0.1% to $2,365, lead CMPB3 moved up 0.3% to $2,056.50, and nickel CMNI3 nudged 0.1% up to $21,225.

SHFE Zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.5% at 20,115 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 gained 0.6% to 164,670 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was up 1.3% at 233,870 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 shed 0.2% to 15,505 yuan, and aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 17,830 yuan a ton.

($1 = 7.2428 Chinese yuan)

