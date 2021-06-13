METALS-Copper trades flat in thin holiday trade

HANOI, June 14 (Reuters) - Copper was unchanged on Monday in tepid trade due to a holiday in top consumer China, while worries eased over supply disruption after a strike in Chile was avoided.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost flat at $10,007 a tonne by 0305 GMT. Aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,474 a tonne and nickel CMNI3 increased 0.4% to $18,295 a tonne and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.9% to $31,850 a tonne.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a holiday.

Workers at BHP Group's BHP.AX Spence copper mine in top producer Chile said last week they had reached a new contract deal with the company, avoiding a strike.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China plans to release state reserves of nonferrous metals copper, aluminium and zinc in a programme set to last until the end of 2021, data provider Shanghai Metal Exchange Market and Chinese analysts said.

* Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $22 a tonne, its lowest since 2016, indicating weak demand for imported metal into China.

* Copper inventories in warehouses tracked by ShFE CU-STX-SGH fell for the fourth straight week on Friday to 180,967 tonnes, the lowest level since March 12.

* ShFE tin stockpiles SN-STX-SGH fell to their lowest since November 2020 at 4,563 tonnes, while lead inventories in ShFE warehouses PB-STX-SGH leaped to 118,885 tonnes, their highest since June 2013.

* ShFE nickel inventories NI-STX-SGH dropped to a record low of 7,471 tonnes.

* The U.S. dollar held steady against major currencies on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly gain in more than a month, as traders closed short positions ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. FRX/ DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

