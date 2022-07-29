METALS-Copper touches three-week peak on U.S. rates and softer dollar

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices touched the highest in three weeks on Friday after U.S. central bank authorities signalled slower increases to interest rates, knocking the dollar lower.

Also supporting the market is a tight supply backdrop for the metal mainly used in power and construction, with inventories sliding and miners scaling back production plans.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.6% at $7,808 a tonne by 1030 GMT, touching its highest since July 8 as it remained on course for a sixth straight day of gains.

The U.S. economy unexpected contracted in the second quarter, data showed on Thursday, which could deter the Federal Reserve from continuing to increase interest rates aggressively to battle inflation.

That helped to dampen the dollar index =USD, which fell to its lowest since July 5. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

"The U.S. dollar's weakened, buoying prices for commodities. What's happened? This week the Fed recognised slowing U.S. growth, so its rate hike cycle's slowing," said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Liberum.

"But I don't think that makes the outlook any better. If the U.S. economy really is under pressure, that's inherently bearish for commodities. Meanwhile, over in China - the world’s biggest commodity consumer - growth's deteriorating further."

Price said that, after the current "mechanical bounce" loses steam, commodities will remain under pressure in the coming months.

Copper's robust performance recently has been helped by worries over mine supply.

Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L on Friday cut its full-year copper output guidance, adding to a string of other miners trimming production estimates.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading 1.7% up at 60,100 yuan ($8,928.70) a tonne.

In other LME metals, aluminium CMAL3 was little changed at $2,455 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 jumped 3.5% to $3,269, lead CMPB3 gained 1.3% to $2,022.50, nickel CMNI3 added 0.6% to $22,070, but tin CMSN3 was down 0.4% at $24,250.

($1 = 6.7421 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.