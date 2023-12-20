News & Insights

METALS-Copper touches 4-1/2 month high on strong Chinese imports

Credit: REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

December 20, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Julian Luk for Reuters ->

By Julian Luk

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Copper prices spiked on Wednesday to their highest level in more than four-and-a-half months on restocking in China and firmer physical demand, but a stronger dollar weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was little changed at $8,591 per metric ton by 1200 GMT after touching $8,665, the highest since Aug. 4.

China, the world's top metals buyer, bought more copper in November. Its copper cathode imports grew by 13.5% from October to 378,791 tons, according to customs data released on Wednesday.

Physical copper premiums, an indicator of spot buying appetite, also rebounded this week SMM-CU-PND.

Demand firmed as copper users looked to replenish stocks and thin inventory in China, analysts at CCB Futures said.

Curbing copper's upside was a firmer dollar index =USD, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

LME aluminium CMAL3 dropped for a second consecutive day after surging 8% over the past one week. It was last trading at $2,246.50 a ton, down 0.7%.

Zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.1% to $2,584, lead CMPB3 gained 0.8% to $2,081.50, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.2% to $16,775 and tin CMSN3 added 0.3% to $25,200.

(Reporting by Julian Luk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Julian.luk@thomsonreuters.com))

