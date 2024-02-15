News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper ticks up on softer dollar, solid fundamentals

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

February 15, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Julian Luk for Reuters ->

By Julian Luk

LONDON Feb 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Thursday as the U.S. dollar eased and on the back of stable manufacturing demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was up 0.7% at $8,250.50 a metric ton as of 1202 GMT.

Metals got support as the dollar index .DXY, which had reached a three-month high earlier this week, slipped back. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Nonetheless, investors expect U.S. interest rates to stay high after surprisingly hot U.S. inflation figures released on Tuesday, suggesting a delay in the first Federal Reserve rate cut. USD/

"The manufacturing cycle already reached a lower point, bearish sentiments should normalise. China's manufacturing data is holding up quite well, its resilience is still under-appreciated," said Carsten Menke, commodity analyst with Julius Baer.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rebounded slightly in January month-on-month, but was still below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

Julius Baer set its three-month target for copper at $8,500 a ton and also expects higher prices longer-term, based on the lack of greenfield projects.

"2025 is when we see more issues in supply from mining. The market will pay a price for underinvestment from next year onward," Menke added.

Also providing support to copper, LME daily data showed that copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL fell to 132,525 tons, the lowest level since September.

LME zinc CMZN3 was up 1.4% at $2,344.5 a ton after another 5,000 tonnes of inflows into LME warehouses in Singapore, bringing the total to 259,825 tons, its highest since June 2021. MZNSTX-TOTAL.

For the rest of base metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 edged 1.2% higher to $2,040.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 was up 1% at $16,505 , lead CMPB3 climbed 1.2% to $2,040.50. Tin CMSN3 eased 0.4% to $27,350.

(Reporting by Julian Luk in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((julian.luk@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.