METALS-Copper ticks up in thin volume as dollar takes a breather

February 15, 2024 — 12:43 am EST

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Copper edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and lower inventories, although prices were hemmed in a narrow range as markets in top metals consumer China were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was up 0.3% at $8,220.50 a metric ton, as of 0534 GMT.

The dollar index .DXY eased 0.1% against its rivals, after hitting a three-month high on Tuesday as traders pushed back bets for a first Federal Reserve rate cut following surprisingly hot U.S. inflation figures. USD/

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Also providing support to copper, LME daily data showed that copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL fell to 133,825 tons as of Feb. 13, the lowest level since September.

"Mine supply disruptions are likely to tighten the copper market," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"The sector is set to benefit from stabilising growth and increased infrastructure investments in China. Renewed focus on electric vehicles and power grid extensions should revive downstream metals demand."

Copper, widely used in power and construction, is down more than 4% this month on concerns about demand from top consumer China and its property sector in particular.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nikkei breaching a new 34-year peak. MKTS/GLOB

Data showed Japan's economy slipped into recession as it unexpectedly shrank for a second straight quarter on weak domestic demand.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 edged 0.1% higher to $2,238.00 a ton, nickel CMNI3 was up 0.2% at $16,375, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.5% to $2,324 and lead CMPB3 climbed 1.1% to $2,038.50. Tin CMSN3 eased 0.2% to $27,420.

