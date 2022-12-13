METALS-Copper supported by weaker dollar; China COVID concerns persist

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked up on Wednesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar, with further gains stymied by concerns over surging COVID-19 infections in Beijing.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.08% to $8,504 a tonne by 0232 GMT, after having hit their highest since June 23, at $8,629, in the previous trading session.

The dollar weakened after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, strengthening the view that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes after its two-day meeting on Wednesday. USD/

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.79% to 66,420 yuan ($9,542.83) a tonne.

Meanwhile, Chinese leaders reportedly delayed a key economic policy meeting amid growing signs that COVID-19 infections are surging in Beijing nearly a week after the government jettisoned some of the world's toughest anti-virus restrictions.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.02% to $2,461.50 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 was down 0.38% at $3,306, and lead CMPB3 weakened 0.68% to $2,190.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.5% to 18,800 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.35% to 194,860 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 24,825 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.2% to 217,810 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 was down 0.3% to 15,570 yuan.

($1 = 6.9602 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

