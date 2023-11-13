METALS-Copper subdued as firm dollar, demand worries dominate mood

Adds comments, details and updates prices as of 0451 GMT

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered near a two-week low on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and uncertainty over the economic recovery in top consumer China, while investors look ahead to U.S. inflation data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was flat at $8,037 per metric ton by 0451 GMT.

Most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.4% to 66,950 yuan ($9,175.51) a ton, its lowest since Oct. 27.

"There's persisting concerns of weakness in China and Europe and we're starting to see tentative signs of growth pulse in the United States starting to slow. These show we may be heading towards something of a downward move in terms of the economic cycle," said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

More stimulus measures from China are still required to spark a meaningful turnaround to copper prices and broader base metals in the short and medium term, Rodda added.

The dollar index =USD held firm near one-week high against its rivals. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

Weak economic data last week from China raised concerns over the demand outlook.

Higher interest rates usually tame economic growth, which in turn drives demand for metals.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was steady at $2,215.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.7% to $17,370, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.2% to $2,558, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.2% to $2,176 and tin CMSN3 gained 1.7% to $25,010.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 1.4% to 18,870 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 lost 1.9% to 138,760 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.8% to 21,470 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was almost flat at 16,505 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 rose 2.3% to 214,790 yuan.

($1 = 7.2966 yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Eileen Soreng)

