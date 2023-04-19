METALS-Copper subdued as Fed outlook weighs, tin retreats

Updates prices

April 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday, as traders assessed the prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while tin retreated after a rally that had been boosted by concerns over supply from Myanmar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.9% at $8,936 a tonne, as of 0707 GMT.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1ended daytime trade 0.2% lower at 69,470 yuan ($10,083.61) a tonne.

The Fed should continue raising rates after recent data showed inflation remains persistent while the broader economy seemed poised to continue growing, even if slowly, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Reuters.

"Investors now hope that the Fed will give a clearer stance on the outlook for future monetary policy," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Markets are pricing an 86% chance the Fed raises rates by 25 basis points at its meeting in May. FEDWATCH

"As the interest rate meeting is approaching, the U.S. dollar may still have a chance to strengthen in a short period of time, which may put pressure on the non-ferrous sector to a certain extent," Huatai analysts said.

A firm dollar dents the appeal of greenback-priced metals.

The dollar =USD steadied on Wednesday as investors scrutinised U.S. economic indicators, Fed commentary and corporate earnings for clues about the path for interest rates.

Benchmark LME tin CMSN3 was down 1.7% at $27,360 a tonne, while Shanghai tin SSNcv1 shed 1.5% to 219,030 yuan a tonne, after both scaled 11-week peaks in the previous session.

A suspension of mining in Myanmar could lead to further tightening of global supplies of tin, China's Yunnan Tin 000960.SZ, the world's top refined tin producer, said on Tuesday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dropped 0.9% to $2,414 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.9% to $2,846.50, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.1% to $2,142, while nickel CMNI3 was little changed at $25,628 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.8% to 19,025 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 4.2% to 195,910 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 steadied at 22,330 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 added 0.5% to 15,405 yuan.

($1 = 6.8894 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Louise Heavens)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.