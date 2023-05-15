METALS-Copper subdued as China activity data highlights patchy recovery

May 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices remained subdued during the Asian trading on Tuesday after China's April industrial output and retail sales growth missed analyst forecasts, underscoring signs of an uneven economic recovery for the world's top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was little changed at $8,271 a tonne, as of 0253 GMT.

It rose 0.2% in the previous session as a liquidity injection by China's central bank bolstered views of sustained support for the Chinese economy.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.1% at 64,910 yuan ($9,390.78) a tonne.

Data on Tuesday showed China's industrial output grew 5.6% in April from a year earlier, marking the quickest growth since September but well below the 10.9% increase estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales jumped 18.4%, accelerating from a 10.6% increase in March, the fastest since March 2021. Still, the sales jump was slower than the 21% growth that analysts had forecast.

Funds are turning increasingly bearish on copper as China's manufacturing recovery falls short of expectations and growth slows in the rest of the world, Reuters columnist Andy Home said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.1% to $2,262.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.4% to $21,705, zinc CMZN3 added 0.4% to $2,541.50, tin CMSN3 rose 0.5% to $25,125, while lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% to $2,074.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.8% to 18,185 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.5% to 20,825 yuan, tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.5% to 200,500 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 dipped 2.5% to 166,550 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 was nearly flat at 15,205 yuan.

China's April aluminium output fell 1.2% from March, data showed on Tuesday, as power curbs in the southwest limited the production of the metal.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.