METALS-Copper stumbles on U.S. banking crisis and firmer dollar

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices faltered on Tuesday, unsettled by worries about the knock-on impact of a U.S. banking crisis, a stronger dollar and a slow recovery of demand in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 1.2% to $8,823.50 a tonne by 1700 GMT after rising by 0.7% on Monday.

U.S. Comex copper futures HGcv1 dropped 1.3% to $4.00 per lb.

LME copper has given up about 7% since touching a seven-month peak of $9,550.50 a tonne in January, mainly on concern over demand in China and climbing global interest rates.

"It's still the headlines about the U.S. banks that's the dominating factor today, creating broad risk-off sentiment across markets. So far the contagion to metals is limited, but we're closely watching these events," said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

A stronger dollar index =USD also weighed on the metals market. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The dollar edged higher on Tuesday as traders set aside a fairly strong reading of consumer price data and tried to gauge whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week after the collapse of two banks sparked widespread market unease. FRX/

Uncertainty about the pace of recovery of metals demand in China was also undermining prices.

"In China, we're seeing very tentative signs of improving demand, but it's still going to take weeks or even a month or two to recover," Fu said.

The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $25 a tonne on Monday for its highest since March 1, indicating improving demand for imported copper into China, albeit still far below the $150 a tonne premium hit last October.

Analysts expect Chinese copper demand to improve in late March or from the second quarter after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

LME nickel CMNI3 gave up earlier gains and slipped 0.5% to $23,005 a tonne after LME on-warrant inventories - material not earmarked for removal - fell to a one-year low of 38,610 tonnes. MNISTX-TOTAL

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.6% to $2,348.50 a tonne and lead CMPB3 added 0.4% to $2,090.50 while zinc CMZN3 dropped 1.1% to $2,914 and tin CMSN3 fell by 1.2% to $22,925.

For the top stories in metals, click TOP/MTL

($1 = 6.8723 yuan)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Ed Osmond and David Goodman)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.