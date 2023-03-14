METALS-Copper stumbles lower on U.S. banking crisis, firmer dollar

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices faltered on Tuesday, unsettled by worries about the knock-on impact of a U.S. banking crisis, a stronger dollar and a slow recovery of demand in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 shed 0.6% to $8,878.50 a tonne by 1130 GMT after rising by 0.7% on Monday.

LME copper has dropped 7% since touching a seven-month peak of $9,550.50 a tonne in January, mainly due to concern about demand in China and climbing global interest rates.

"It's still the headlines about the U.S. banks that's the dominating factor today, creating broad risk-off sentiment across markets. So far the contagion to metals is limited but, we're closely watching these events," said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

Global shares tumbled along with oil and other risky assets, hit by continued concern about the implications of three U.S. banks having collapsed in less than a week. MKTS/GLOB

A stronger dollar index =USD also weighed on the metals market, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

Uncertainty about the pace of recovery of metals demand in China was also undermining prices.

"In China, we're seeing very tentative signs of improving demand, but it's still going to take weeks or even a month or two to recover," Fu said.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 68,550 yuan ($9,974.83) a tonne.

The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $25 a tonne on Monday, its highest since March 1, indicating improving demand for imported copper into China, albeit still far below some $150-a-tonne premium hit last October.

Analysts expect Chinese copper demand to improve in late March or from the second quarter following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

LME nickel CMNI3 bucked the weaker trend and gained 2.3% to $23,655 a tonne after LME on-warrant inventories - material that is not earmarked for removal - fell to a one-year low of 38,610 tonnes. MNISTX-TOTAL

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.4% to $2,324.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.1% to $2,948, lead CMPB3 was little changed at $2,081.50 while tin CMSN3 slid 2.3% to $22,675.

For the top stories in metals, click TOP/MTL

($1 = 6.8723 yuan)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, editing by Ed Osmond)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.