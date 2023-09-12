METALS-Copper stuck in tight range ahead of US inflation data

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices were stuck within a tight range on Wednesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data, while investors also carefully assessed the demand outlook from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was little moved at $8,395 per metric ton by 0148 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 69,240 yuan ($9,505.64) per ton.

The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is expected at 1230 GMT today, and it could provide further clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike prospects.

While core CPI is seen cooling, rising fuel costs are forecast to result in hotter headline inflation.

Also weighing on sentiment was copper demand in China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal used in transportation, construction and power sectors.

Despite Beijing issuing a series of supporting measures to revive a troubled property market, market participants are assessing the real impact on on-ground demand.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.1% at $2,198.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 added 0.6% to $2,494.50, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.1% to $25,505, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.3% to $2,212.50 and nickel CMNI3 was listless at $19,915.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.3% to 19,190 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 slid 1.3% to 16,855 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.5% to 172,740 yuan, tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.7% at 216,060 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 added 0.1% to 21,750 yuan.

($1 = 7.2841 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

