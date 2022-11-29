METALS-Copper struggles to find momentum as China data weighs

Recasts, updates prices, adds comments

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices lost momentum on Wednesday as a seven-month low reading in China's economic data weakened sentiment, though a weaker U.S. dollar lent some support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% at $8,057.5 a tonne by 0420 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.3% to 64,650 yuan ($9,056.52) a tonne.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 48.0, the lowest reading in seven months, against 49.2 in October, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted it to come in at 49.0.

"The weaker than expected data somehow curbed previous upbeat sentiment," a Shanghai-based futures trader said.

Copper prices rallied in the previous session, buoyed by hopes of Beijing loosening its COVID-19 policy after it extended support to the embattled property sector.

J.P. Morgan said its baseline scenario assumes a likely shift in China's policy to re-opening from next spring, while "the path between now and then could be challenging."

Globally, investors are awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path.

The dollar index =USD has fallen from a 20-year high hit on Sept. 28, supporting metals prices as it becomes cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodities.

Meanwhile, a trucker strike in Chile that started last week ended on Tuesday after trucker groups signed an agreement with business organisations and the government to improve conditions.

Among other metals, aluminium CMAL3 held unchanged at $2,378.5 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 added 0.2% to $2,940 a tonne and lead CMPB3 climbed 0.3% to $2,140 a tonne, and tin CMSN3 shed 1.7% to $22,400 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.1% to 18,740 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3% to 199,530 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was down 1% at 23,690 yuan a tonne, and tin SSNcv1 slid 0.6% to 183,640 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1385 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

