METALS-Copper steady as dollar under pressure from dovish Fed

Dec 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices were steady on Friday following a big jump in the previous session as expectations of lower U.S. interest rates next year weighed on the dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost flat at $8,555 per metric ton by 0242 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1% to 68,740 yuan ($9,656.53) a metric ton.

LME copper rose the most since Jan. 9 on Thursday and is up 1.2% on a weekly basis.

The dollar languished near four-month lows, weighed by growing prospects of U.S. interest rate cuts next year, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME zinc CMZN3 rose 0.2% to $2,498.50 a metric ton, lead CMPB3 increased 0.2% to $2,073, while aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.4% to $2,201, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $16,875, and tin CMSN3 dropped 1.1% to $25,085.

On a weekly basis, LME aluminium was on track for its biggest gain since Sept. 29.

LME zinc climbed the most week-on-week since Sept. 1. Lead was up 2.3% so far this week and set to snap three straight weekly declines.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 1% to 18,750 yuan a metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 0.7% to 132,420 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.6% to 20,915 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.3% at 15,600 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 0.4% to 209,160 yuan.

SHFE copper was up 1.4% on a weekly basis, set for the best week since Nov. 3. Aluminium was on track for the best weekly gain since Sept. 1, climbing 1.8% so far. Lead is set to gain this week after logging three consecutive weekly losses.

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Nov

0815 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Dec

0830 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Dec

0900 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Dec

0930 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs Dec

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Oct

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Nov

1415 US Industrial Production MM Nov

1445 US S&P Global Mfg, Comp, Serv Flash PMIs Dec

($1 = 7.1185 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

