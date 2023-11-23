METALS-Copper steadies; heads for second weekly gain amid China demand optimism

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London held steady on Friday, on track for a second consecutive weekly gain, with demand optimism from the world's top consumer China and supply disruptions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $8,403.50 per metric ton by 0151 GMT, and gaining 1.7% this week.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 0.3% to 68,150 yuan ($9,450.71) per ton, up 0.5% this week.

Demand outlook for copper, used in power, housing and infrastructure sectors, was brightened by a raft of measures China issued to revive its economy.

The country may allow banks to offer unsecured short-term loans to qualified property developers for the first time, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Also weighing on the market was supply risks.

A major Panama copper mine run by Canada's First Quantum Minerals FM.TO is not operating at commercial levels, a spokesman said on Thursday, following blockades by protesters at a key port that have prevented the miner from receiving shipments of coal that power the site and other supplies.

Meanwhile, stronger performance of yuan lent further supports, making it cheaper to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was listless at $2,224 a ton, tin CMSN3 slid 1.7% to $24,070, zinc CMZN3 little moved at $2,537, nickel CMNI3 lost 0.5% to $16,540, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.5% to $2,224.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.2% to 18,825 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 ticked 0.4% up to 21,030 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.5% to 16,490 yuan, tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.8% at 200,160 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.5% to 129,190 yuan.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

