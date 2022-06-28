METALS-Copper steadies, but slowdown fears keep investors on edge

June 29 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged up on Wednesday due to a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, although fears over a global economic slowdown, higher interest rates and weak economic readings kept investors on the edge. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was up 0.2% at $8,378 a tonne, as of 0238 GMT, after falling 0.6% in the previous session. * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> eased 0.1% to 63,990 yuan ($9,546.76) a tonne. * U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday promised further rapid interest-rate hikes to bring down high inflation, but pushed back against growing fears among investors and economists that higher borrowing costs will trigger a steep downturn. [nL1N2YF1MD] * U.S. consumer confidence fell sharply in June as worries about rapid inflation left consumers anticipating that economic growth would weaken significantly in the second half of the year. [nN9N2WB00W] * The dollar weakened against most major peers as a decline in U.S. yields took some sheen off the currency. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. [USD/] * Mainland China reported 129 new coronavirus cases for June 28, compared with 100 new cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. [nK7N2PR02I] * China's economy has recovered to some extent, but its foundation is not solid, state media on Tuesday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying. [nL1N2YF0PQ] * Japan's May copper exports rise 15.5% year-on-year, while zinc exports were down 2.5%. [nL4N2YG03Q] [nL4N2YG03R] * COLUMN-Copper crushed as funds turn negative on recession fears: Andy Home. [nL1N2YF0XO] MARKETS NEWS * Stocks fell across Asia on Wednesday, extending overnight losses on Wall Street amid concerns over inflation and high oil prices. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final June 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY June 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY June 1230 US GDP Final Q1 PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.7028 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.