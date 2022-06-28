METALS-Copper steadies, but slowdown fears keep investors on edge

Commodities

London copper prices edged up on Wednesday due to a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, although fears over a global economic slowdown, higher interest rates and weak economic readings kept investors on the edge.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
was up 0.2% at $8,378 a tonne, as of 0238 GMT, after falling
0.6% in the previous session.
    * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai
<SCFcv1> eased 0.1% to 63,990 yuan ($9,546.76) a tonne.
    * U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday promised
further rapid interest-rate hikes to bring down high inflation,
but pushed back against growing fears among investors and
economists that higher borrowing costs will trigger a steep
downturn. [nL1N2YF1MD]
    * U.S. consumer confidence fell sharply in June as worries
about rapid inflation left consumers anticipating that economic
growth would weaken significantly in the second half of the
year. [nN9N2WB00W]
    * The dollar weakened against most major peers as a decline
in U.S. yields took some sheen off the currency. A weaker
greenback makes dollar-denominated metals less expensive for
buyers using other currencies. [USD/]
    * Mainland China reported 129 new coronavirus cases for June
28, compared with 100 new cases a day earlier, the National
Health Commission said. [nK7N2PR02I]
    * China's economy has recovered to some extent, but its
foundation is not solid, state media on Tuesday quoted Premier
Li Keqiang as saying. [nL1N2YF0PQ]
    * Japan's May copper exports rise 15.5% year-on-year, while
zinc exports were down 2.5%. [nL4N2YG03Q] [nL4N2YG03R]
    * COLUMN-Copper crushed as funds turn negative on recession
fears: Andy Home. [nL1N2YF0XO]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    *  Stocks fell across Asia on Wednesday, extending overnight
losses on Wall Street amid concerns over inflation and high oil
prices. [MKTS/GLOB]
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900  EU         Consumer Confid. Final  June
    1200  Germany    CPI Prelim YY           June
    1200  Germany    HICP Prelim YY          June
    1230  US         GDP Final               Q1
    
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper          <CMCU3> 
    Most active ShFE copper         <SCFcv1> 
    Three month LME aluminium       <CMAL3> 
    Most active ShFE aluminium      <SAFcv1> 
    Three month LME zinc            <CMZN3> 
    Most active ShFE zinc           <SZNcv1> 
    Three month LME lead            <CMPB3> 
    Most active ShFE lead           <SPBcv1> 
    Three month LME nickel          <CMNI3>
    Most active ShFE nickel         <SNIcv1>  
    Three month LME tin             <CMSN3> 
    Most active ShFE tin            <SSNcv1>



    ($1 = 6.7028 Chinese yuan)

