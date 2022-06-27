METALS-Copper steadies, but recession fears dominate mood
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices steadied on Monday as sentiment improved after top consumer China eased COVID restrictions, but fears of a global recession, rising prices and higher interest rates dominated the mood in industrial metals markets.
"Copper is supported by optimism around the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China," said Giles Coghlan, analyst at broker HYCM. "But it's hard to see whether it will last as it all depends on whether a global recession can be avoided."
COVID: Beijing said it would allow schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months.
GROWTH: Soaring inflation, interest rate hikes, expectations of further rate increases and the damage to growth and demand have seen prices of equities and commodities plummet in recent weeks.
Three-month zinc
But zinc availability on the LME market will remain a problem as cancelled warrants — metal earmarked for delivery — at 78% of the total indicate more metal is due to leave LME warehouses over the coming weeks.
DOLLAR: Industrial metals overall were supported by a weaker greenback, which makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies. [FRX/]
OTHER METALS: Aluminium
