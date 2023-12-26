News & Insights

METALS-Copper steadies amid dollar weakness, supply concern

December 26, 2023 — 09:27 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Prices of copper were steady on Wednesday, supported by a weak dollar and concern over tight global raw material supplies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 gained 0.3% to $8,603 per metric ton by 0158 GMT as trade resumed after the Christmas holiday.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was little changed at 69,150 yuan ($9,672.28) per ton.

The dollar index =USDedged higher, but held close to a five-month low. The greenback was on track for its worst performance since 2020 against a basket of currencies as rising expectation of interest rate cuts from the Feral Reserve dents the appeal of the U.S. currency relative to peers.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper to buy the greenback-priced metal.

Spot demand in China was subdued after a burst of restocking seen recently, reversing premiums to discounts of 110 yuan per ton on Tuesday SMM-CU-PND.

That said, the market was still underpinned by concern over tight raw material supplies amid recent mine closures and expectation of tight supply in 2024.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.9% at $2,305 a ton, zinc CMZN3 slid 0.3% to $2,594, while lead CMPB3 climbed 0.4% to $2,072, nickel CMNI3 added 1.8% at $16,800, and tin CMSN3 rose 2.9% to $25,575.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.3% to 19,245 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 rose 2.5% to 213,360 yuan, lead SPBcv1 ticked 0.2% up to 15,750 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 slipped 0.4% to 21,305 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.4% to 129,990 yuan.

($1 = 7.1493 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

