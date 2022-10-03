METALS-Copper snaps 4-session winning streak on risk-off sentiment

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices snapped four sessions of gains to edge lower on Monday, as the prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes globally and tightening monetary stimulus soured risk sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1.3% at $7,464.50 a tonne, as of 0337 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $2,151 a tonne, lead CMPB3 shed 0.9% to $1,891.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 lost 1.4% to $20,350 a tonne.

Federal Reserve officials have continued in the past week to beat the drum for an aggressive campaign to lower the highest levels of inflation seen in the United States in 40 years.

With U.S. data signalling stubborn inflation, traders expect more aggressive rate hikes that could hurt global economic growth and demand for metals.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday in China from Oct. 1 until Oct. 7.

LME zinc CMZN3 rose 0.6% on fears of further smelter shutdowns.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI

0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI

0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI FNL

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI

-- UK British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng,

speaks at the annual Conservative party

conference in the aftermath of the pound

plummeting following his mini-budget

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.