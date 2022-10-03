METALS-Copper snaps 4-session winning streak on hawkish Fed stance

By Mai Nguyen

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Monday fell for the first time after four sessions of gains, amid light volumes due to Chinese national holidays, as prospects of further tightening in the U.S. monetary policy soured risk sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1.3% at $7,464 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.7% to $2,147.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 shed 1.8% to $1,874 a tonne and tin CMSN3 lost 1.3% to $20,365 a tonne.

Rising hawkish stance resulted in the risk-off sentiment, said a metals trader.

Federal Reserve officials have continued in the past week to beat the drum for an aggressive campaign to lower the highest levels of inflation seen in the United States in 40 years.

With U.S. data signalling stubborn inflation, traders expect more aggressive rate hikes that could hurt global economic growth and demand for metals.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday in China from Oct. 1 until Oct. 7.

LME zinc CMZN3 fell 0.7% to $2,948 a tonne while nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.1% to $21,130 a tonne.

