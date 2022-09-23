METALS-Copper slumps as rising interest rates heighten demand fears

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices slid on Friday to their lowest in nearly two months on a strong dollar and fears of recession-hit metals demand after further increases to interest rates.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had dropped 3.2% to $7,430 a tonne by 1000 GMT for its weakest since July 25.

"The macro outlook is hitting industrial metals quite hard. The main worry is that central banks will allow the economy to slip into recession in an attempt to bring inflation under control," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Now copper has broken below $7,475 a tonne, traders will be eyeing the $6,955 20-month low touched on July 15, he added.

Other risky assets were swept up in the scramble to sell, with equities hitting two-year lows after investors realised that aggressive increases to U.S. interest rates are likely to continue for longer than previously expected. MKTS/GLOB

The dollar index =USD climbed to its highest in two decades, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

Tight supply and rising demand in China, however, has supported metals prices recently.

"Power grid and new energy sectors have raised their orders for copper products," one China-based copper producer said.

Physical markets also registered increased demand as producers looked to replenish stocks ahead of China's National Day holiday over Oct. 1-7.

But those upbeat elements were swept away by the broader economic concerns, with rising LME copper inventories also dampening the mood after they shot up by a fifth over the past week. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.9% to $2,186 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased by 2% to $3,045, lead CMPB3 gave up 0.9% to $1,835, nickel CMNI3 shed 3.6% to $23,675 and tin CMSN3 was down 2.7% at $21,070.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton in Beijing Editing by David Goodman )

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.