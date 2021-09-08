Commodities

METALS-Copper sluggish as investors eye European central bank meet

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS

Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, were almost flat in London Exchange on Wednesday, as investors exercised caution ahead of a key central bank meeting in Europe that could offer more clues on its tapering decision.

The dollar hovered near a one-week peak against major peers, buoyed by elevated Treasury yields and a weaker euro amid caution before the European Central Bank debates a cut in its stimulus on Thursday.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive, and therefore, less appealing to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost unchanged at $9,352.50 a tonne by 0259 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.5% to 68,980 yuan ($10,671.58) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,768 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.9% to $19,690 a tonne while tin CMSN3 advanced 0.5% to $32,250 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.8% to 147,260 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 21,740 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.4% to 22,565 yuan a tonne.

* Global copper smelting activity was subdued in August as plants mainly extended maintenance shutdowns, while flooding and power restrictions also had an impact, data from satellite surveillance showed on Tuesday.

* LME cash copper was at its biggest discount in three weeks of $19.60 a tonne compared with the three-month contract CMCU0-3, suggesting easing tightness of nearby supplies.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US JOLTS Job Openings July

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the

Beige Book of economic condition

($1 = 6.4639 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

