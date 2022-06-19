METALS-Copper slips to 8-1/2-month low on recession fears, firm dollar

June 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to an eight-and-a-half month low on Monday, weighed down by a strong dollar and worries that a potential global recession would dent demand for metals. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was down 0.1% at $8,955 a tonne by 0242 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Oct. 1 in early Asian trade. * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> fell 1.6% to 68,460 yuan ($10,233.49) a tonne.. * China stood pat on its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans, as expected, on Monday, with global central banks' rate increases making it tough for Beijing to stimulate a weak domestic economy by lowering rates. [nL1N2Y701S] * The dollar index <=USD> hovered near its highest level in about two decades, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/] * Last week, major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, hiked interest rates to contain soaring inflation and re-ignited worries that they will tip the world into recession. [nL1N2Y12O3] * Peru's economic growth will likely be slightly lower this year, according to a new central bank forecast, following disruptions to major mining projects in the Andean nation, the world's second-biggest copper producer. [nL1N2Y41QU] * Workers at Chilean state-owned miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Saturday they would start preparations for a national strike after the firm announced the closure of the troubled Ventanas smelter. [nL1N2Y5077] * China's aluminium imports in May fell 16.4% from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Saturday, amid high overseas prices and weaker domestic consumption. [nL1N2Y502F] * The LME approved rules on Friday for members to report all over the counter (OTC) positions, a move taken after off-exchange trading was partly blamed for a wild spike in nickel prices in March. [nL1N2Y410Z] * China's refined copper production in May rose 4.7% year-on-year to 0.91 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday. [nB9N2WD01U] MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were unable to sustain a rare rally as Wall Street futures shed early gains amid worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would this week underline its commitment to fighting inflation with whatever rate hikes were needed. [MKTS/GLOB] PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6898 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

