METALS-Copper slips to 8-1/2-month low on recession fears, firm dollar

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

London copper prices fell to an eight-and-a-half month low on Monday, weighed down by a strong dollar and worries that a potential global recession would dent demand for metals.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
was down 0.1% at $8,955 a tonne by 0242 GMT, after falling to
its lowest since Oct. 1 in early Asian trade.
    * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1>
fell 1.6% to 68,460 yuan ($10,233.49) a tonne.. 
    * China stood pat on its benchmark lending rates for
corporate and household loans, as expected, on Monday, with
global central banks' rate increases making it tough for Beijing
to stimulate a weak domestic economy by lowering rates.
    * The dollar index <=USD> hovered near its highest level in
about two decades, making greenback-priced metals more expensive
for overseas buyers. [USD/] 
    * Last week, major central banks, including the U.S. Federal
Reserve, hiked interest rates to contain soaring inflation and
re-ignited worries that they will tip the world into recession.
    * Peru's economic growth will likely be slightly lower this
year, according to a new central bank forecast, following
disruptions to major mining projects in the Andean nation, the
world's second-biggest copper producer. [nL1N2Y41QU]
    * Workers at Chilean state-owned miner Codelco, the world's
largest copper producer, said on Saturday they would start
preparations for a national strike after the firm announced the
closure of the troubled Ventanas smelter. [nL1N2Y5077]
    * China's aluminium imports in May fell 16.4% from the same
month a year earlier, government data showed on Saturday, amid
high overseas prices and weaker domestic consumption.
    * The LME approved rules on Friday for members to report all
over the counter (OTC) positions, a move taken after
off-exchange trading was partly blamed for a wild spike in
nickel prices in March. [nL1N2Y410Z]
    * China's refined copper production in May rose 4.7%
year-on-year to 0.91 million tonnes, data from the National
Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday. [nB9N2WD01U]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian shares were unable to sustain a rare rally as Wall
Street futures shed early gains amid worries the U.S. Federal
Reserve would this week underline its commitment to fighting
inflation with whatever rate hikes were needed. [MKTS/GLOB]
        
    
($1 = 6.6898 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
