METALS-Copper slips, set for worst quarter since March 2020 on slowdown woes

June 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged lower on Thursday and were on track for their biggest quarterly percentage fall since March 2020, hit by worries about a potential recession sparked by interest rate hikes and damage to demand from lockdowns in top consumer China. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was down 0.2% at $8,386.50 a tonne, as of 0254 GMT. The contract is down 19% this quarter. * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> was steady at 63,920 yuan ($9,548.56) a tonne. * China's factory activity snapped three months of decline in June, as authorities lifted a strict lockdown in Shanghai, buoying growth in production and new orders, while the rebound in services sector pressed on. [nL4N2YE2IH] * China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges for copper concentrate in the third quarter of 2022 at $80 per tonne and 8 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. [nB9N2SD02N] * Japan's factory output posted the biggest monthly drop in two years in May as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor and other parts shortages hit manufacturers. [nL4N2YG27C] * Beijing and the commercial hub Shanghai have been returning to normal from June 1 after two months of painful lockdowns to crush outbreaks of the Omicron variant. [nL8N2XO060] [nB9N2XV00I] * The dollar <=USD> is on track to record its best quarter in over five years. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/] * U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday stuck to the central bank's hawkish stance, citing surging inflation as a bigger risk than slowing growth. [nF9N2WY011] * Russian nickel and palladium producer Nornickel <GMKN.MM> is on track to meet its 2022 production forecast despite challenges, Nornickel Chief Operating Officer Sergey Stepanov told an online event on Wednesday. [nS8N2V30I9] * Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed at least with two global producers to pay a premium of $148 a tonne over the benchmark price for July-September shipments. [nL4N2YG1AD] MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were ending a rough quarter in a sombre mood amid fears central banks' cure for inflation will end up sickening the global economy. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK GDP QQ, YY Q1 0600 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY June 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY June 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM May 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6942 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

