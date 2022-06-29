Commodities

METALS-Copper slips, set for worst quarter since March 2020 on slowdown woes

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Copper prices edged lower on Thursday and were on track for their biggest quarterly percentage fall since March 2020, hit by worries about a potential recession sparked by interest rate hikes and damage to demand from lockdowns in top consumer China.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
was down 0.2% at $8,386.50 a tonne, as of 0254 GMT. The contract
is down 19% this quarter.
    * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai
<SCFcv1> was steady at 63,920 yuan ($9,548.56) a tonne.
    * China's factory activity snapped three months of decline
in June, as authorities lifted a strict lockdown in Shanghai,
buoying growth in production and new orders, while the rebound
in services sector pressed on. [nL4N2YE2IH]
    * China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and
refining charges for copper concentrate in the third quarter of
2022 at $80 per tonne and 8 cents per pound, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said. [nB9N2SD02N]
    * Japan's factory output posted the biggest monthly drop in
two years in May as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor
and other parts shortages hit manufacturers. [nL4N2YG27C]
    * Beijing and the commercial hub Shanghai have been
returning to normal from June 1 after two months of painful
lockdowns to crush outbreaks of the Omicron variant.
[nL8N2XO060] [nB9N2XV00I]
    * The dollar <=USD> is on track to record its best quarter
in over five years. A stronger greenback makes
dollar-denominated metals less attractive for buyers holding
other currencies. [USD/]
    * U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday
stuck to the central bank's hawkish stance, citing surging
inflation as a bigger risk than slowing growth. [nF9N2WY011]
    * Russian nickel and palladium producer Nornickel <GMKN.MM>
is on track to meet its 2022 production forecast despite
challenges, Nornickel Chief Operating Officer Sergey Stepanov
told an online event on Wednesday. [nS8N2V30I9]
    * Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed at least with
two global producers to pay a premium of $148 a tonne over the
benchmark price for July-September shipments. [nL4N2YG1AD]


    MARKETS NEWS
    *  Asian shares were ending a rough quarter in a sombre mood
amid fears central banks' cure for inflation will end up
sickening the global economy. [MKTS/GLOB]
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600  UK       GDP QQ, YY                     Q1
    0600  UK       Nationwide House Price MM, YY  June
    0645  France   CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY        June
    1230  US       Consumption, Adjusted MM       May
    1230  US       Initial Jobless Clm            Weekly
    
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper          <CMCU3> 
    Most active ShFE copper         <SCFcv1> 
    Three month LME aluminium       <CMAL3> 
    Most active ShFE aluminium      <SAFcv1> 
    Three month LME zinc            <CMZN3> 
    Most active ShFE zinc           <SZNcv1> 
    Three month LME lead            <CMPB3> 
    Most active ShFE lead           <SPBcv1> 
    Three month LME nickel          <CMNI3>
    Most active ShFE nickel         <SNIcv1>  
    Three month LME tin             <CMSN3> 
    Most active ShFE tin            <SSNcv1>




($1 = 6.6942 Chinese yuan renminbi)

