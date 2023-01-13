METALS-Copper slips; set for weekly gain on China demand, slower Fed rate-hike bets

Releads, adds Fitch forecast, updates prices

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Friday but were set for a weekly gain, supported by demand optimism from top consumer China and hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its aggressive rate hikes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.4% at $9,153.50 a tonne by 0551 GMT, after hitting $9,240 on Thursday, its strongest level since June 16.

The contract has gained 6.6% this week, buoyed by hopes that China's reopening would drive up demand for industrial metals.

Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research forecast an increase of 4.4% in China's 2023 copper consumption to 14.81 million tonnes, the highest over the past five years. It will continue to rise to 19.21 million tonnes by 2030, Fitch added.

Speculation of slower interest rate hikes by the Fed increased after data showed U.S. inflation was easing.

The dollar currently hovered at a near nine-month low, making it more attractive to non-dollar buyers of greenback-priced commodity.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 0.3% to 68,860 yuan ($10,224.05) a tonne.

Supply concerns from Peru, the world's second-biggest copper producer, also supported the metal's prices.

Vandals attacked Glencore's GLEN.L Antapaccay copper mine in Peru on Thursday, the country's top mining official said, amid a deepening political crisis marked by violent protests that have broken out near major mines in the southern Andes.

Peruvian mine Minsur temporarily suspended operations at its San Rafael tin mine on Thursday, the company said, adding that it took the decision in solidarity with the victims of recent protests.

LME tin CMSN3 rose 1.4% to $27,780, aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.8% to $2,567.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.3% to $3,276, while lead CMPB3 slid 0.6% to $2,184.50.

SHFE tin SSNcv1 advanced 3% at 221,270 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 was up 1.1% at 18,525 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.3% at 24,165 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.2% at 209,280 yuan.

($1 = 6.7351 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.