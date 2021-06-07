METALS-Copper slips on worries about Chinese demand after trade data

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Monday as investors took fright from weaker than expected trade data from top consumer China showing lacklustre demand.

China's copper imports fell 8% in May from the previous month as record-high prices further eroded buying interest while overall export growth missed analysts' forecasts.

"When we get data like this from China, it highlights the potential risk that their rapid pace of growth is starting to slow," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"It's a market that has lost momentum and traders are responding to that and reducing their exposure. I'm not saying the rally is over, but the market is potentially in need of a period of consolidation, which could take it even lower."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 had shed 0.8% to $9,875 a tonne by 1000 GMT after rising by 1.7% on Friday.

LME copper has gained 27% so far this year, having retreated from a record high of $10,747.50 touched last month, driven partly by optimism that a green revolution would spur more demand for copper from new uses, including electric vehicles.

Hansen said if prices extended their retreat, they would likely head towards the 50-day moving average around $9,655.

* The closely watched Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, paid on top of London prices for delivery of physical copper into China, is at its lowest since 2016 at $28 a tonne.

* Weighing on the metals market was a firmer dollar index =USD, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

* LME aluminium CMAL3 dropped 1.1% to $2,428 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 1.4% to $17,775, zinc CMZN3 lost 0.9% to $2,983.50, lead CMPB3 was unchanged at $2,136 and tin CMSN3 slipped 1.2% to $30,500.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans)

