METALS-Copper slips on weak China trade data, stronger dollar

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, an economic indicator, drifted lower on Tuesday afterChina released weak trade data and a stronger dollar added pressure on the greenback-priced metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3was down 0.5% at $8,442 per metric ton by 0719 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1fell 0.3% to 68,730 yuan ($9,528.23) per metric ton.

China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, threatening growth prospects in the world's second-largest economy and heightening pressure for the government to provide fresh stimulus to prop up demand.

Analysts at Minmetals Futures forecast China's August refined copper consumption to dip 0.6% to 1.24 million metric tons year-on-year, but up from July's 1.23 million metric tons.

A strengthening U.S. dollar further weighed on the market =USD after Federal Reserve officials said that additional interest rate hikes are likely, given that inflation remains persistently high and the labor market is still tight.

A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity less attractive to buy.

Investors are awaiting key inflation data by China on Wednesday and the U.S. on Thursday for clues on the demand outlook.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was unchanged at 18,470 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.1% to 20,920 yuan, tin SSNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 226,560 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 slid 0.3% to 165,940 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 added 0.4% to 15,945 yuan.

($1 = 7.2133 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sonia Cheema)

