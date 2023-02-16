Commodities

METALS-Copper slips on stronger dollar, China demand hopes check losses

Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

February 16, 2023 — 08:55 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - London copper prices retreated on Friday, pressured by a firmer dollar on bets of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, although the decline was limited by prospects of better demand in top buyer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.4% to $8,989.50 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after rebounding from a five-week low on Thursday.

The dollar held onto gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected producer prices and falling jobless claims indicated the Fed would have to maintain interest rates higher for longer.

Hopes for a recovery in China demand grew as a build-up in metals stocks slowed this week, lending some support to the market.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.3% to 69,160 yuan ($10,083.10) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.5% to $2,406 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 moved up 0.6% to $3,021.50, tin CMSN3 was little changed at $27,005, and lead CMPB3 was up 0.9% at $2,047.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1% to 18,570 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 increased 1.6% to 215,420 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1.1% to 206,360 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 shed 0.4% to 15,120 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.8590 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.