METALS-Copper slips on stronger dollar, China demand hopes check losses

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - London copper prices retreated on Friday, pressured by a firmer dollar on bets of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, although the decline was limited by prospects of better demand in top buyer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.4% to $8,989.50 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after rebounding from a five-week low on Thursday.

The dollar held onto gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected producer prices and falling jobless claims indicated the Fed would have to maintain interest rates higher for longer.

Hopes for a recovery in China demand grew as a build-up in metals stocks slowed this week, lending some support to the market.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.3% to 69,160 yuan ($10,083.10) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.5% to $2,406 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 moved up 0.6% to $3,021.50, tin CMSN3 was little changed at $27,005, and lead CMPB3 was up 0.9% at $2,047.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1% to 18,570 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 increased 1.6% to 215,420 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1.1% to 206,360 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 shed 0.4% to 15,120 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.8590 Chinese yuan)

