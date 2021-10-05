METALS-Copper slips on strong dollar as focus turns to U.S. payrolls

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices buckled under a stronger dollar on Tuesday ahead of key U.S. payroll data later this week and on lingering concerns over the fate of China Evergrande.

The U.S. dollar edged toward a one-year high against major peers, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, in anticipation of Friday's non-farm payrolls data which is expected to give the Federal Reserve ammunition to start unwinding its easy monetary policy soon. FRX/

Worries over defaults at Chinese property developers and the potential impact on metals demand grew on Tuesday, amid fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of China Evergrande 3333.HK.

There were bearish macro factors dragging metals prices down including China Evergrande and the threat of stagflation due to power price increases, said Alastair Munro at brokerage Marex.

He added that declining inventories in exchange warehouses was a positive factor.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses that are available to the market have more than halved since mid-August to 100,250 tonnes.MCUSTX-TOTAL

Meanwhile, in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, copper stocks are at their lowest since 2009 at 43,525 tonnes CU-STX-SGH.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 shed 1.7% to $9,090 a tonne by 1120 GMT. The metal is seen as a sensitive gauge of global economic growth.

OUTLOOK: Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note that a break above $10,000 a tonne for copper would "likely be the signal that triggers a fresh move towards new all-time highs (of $10,747.50)."

"We believe that journey will resume sometime during the final quarter," he said.

SPREADS: The premium of cash LME copper over the three-month contract MCU0-3 was at $4.30 a tonne, having eased from $19 a week ago.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.1% to $2,912 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 added 0.2% to $3,021, lead CMPB3 rose 0.2% to $2,151, tin CMSN3 was up 1.3% to $34,895 while nickel CMNI3 was shed 0.4% to $17,845.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com))

