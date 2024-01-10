METALS-Copper slips on steady dollar, demand worries

Recasts, updates prices as of 0432 GMT

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Prices of copper slipped on Wednesday on a steady U.S. dollar as investors awaited key economic data, while demand concerns due to a gloomy economic outlook further hit sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.1% to $8,364 per metric ton by 0432 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 0.4% to 67,880 yuan ($9,461.68) per ton.

U.S. inflation data due on Thursday will provide clues on when the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates.

The dollar index =USDcrept higher on Wednesday, making it more expensive for non-dollar buyers to purchase the greenback-priced commodity.

Global economic headwinds also weighed on copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether.

The World Bank warned on Tuesday that global growth in 2024 is set to slow for a third year in a row, prolonging poverty and debilitating debt levels in many developing countries.

The World Bank also forecast China's economic growth to slow to 4.5% in 2024.

China will release its trade data on Friday for investors to gauge prospects for demand in the world's biggest metals consumer.

Although end-users slowed down copper consumption in January, a traditional weak demand season, premium SMM-CU-PND to buy copper in the spot market remained high amid thin stocks, which could lend some support to futures prices, said analysts at Guotai Jun'an Futures.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.1% to $2,247.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.5% to $16,200, while zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.2% to $2,508.50, tin CMSN3 increased 0.6% to $24,395, lead CMPB3 was up 0.8% at $2,067.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 ticked 0.4% higher to 19,065 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 rose 1.3% to 16,345 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.4% to 21,080 yuan, tin SSNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 204,060 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 shed 0.2% to 124,880 yuan.

($1 = 7.1742 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

