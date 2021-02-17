Commodities

METALS-Copper slips on profit-taking, but holds near 9-year peak

Contributor
Pratima Desai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Moritz Hager

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Wednesday as the higher dollar prompted profit-taking, but low inventories and optimism about demand prospects due to stimulus and growth supported sentiment.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange traded down a touch to $8,401 a tonne in official rings. Prices of the metal used widely in the power and construction industries hit a nine-year high at $8,437 a tonne on Tuesday.

"Copper inventories are low generally. Normally in China there would have been a build-up before the New Year holiday, but that didn't happen", said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

"The reflation narrative has taken hold and that could be reinforced by a decision in the United States to press ahead with large stimulus."

DOLLAR: A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would subdue demand. FRX/

INVENTORIES: Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouse MCUSTX-TOTAL, at 76,175 tonnes, are up since last week, but still close to last September's 15-year trough.

Low stocks have fuelled concern about availability on the LME market, creating a premium CMCU0-3 for cash copper over the three-month contract. The premium rose to a five-month high of $29 a tonne on Monday, and was last around $10 a tonne.

Copper stocks CU-SRX-SGH in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have fallen 60% since September to below 80,000 tonnes.

"We upgrade our... 6-12 month (forecast) to $10,000 a tonne, based on our updated copper model balances, which point to a deep deficit during 2021 and low inventories for years to come," Citi analysts said in a note.

STIMULUS: U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday to press his case for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in the political battleground state.

TIN: Prices of the soldering metal CMSN3 touched eight-year highs of $24,875 earlier this week as the market fretted about a deficit. It was last up 1.5% at $24,620 a tonne.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.8% to $2,103.5, zinc CMZN3 added 0.1 to $2,830.5, lead CMPB3 was little changed at $2,107 and nickel CMNI3 ceded 0.4% to $18,745 a tonne.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com' +44 207 542 5113))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

