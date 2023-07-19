METALS-Copper slips on lacklustre China demand outlook, rising inventory

Updates prices at 0704 GMT

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices slid on Wednesday amid gloomy demand outlook in top consumer China and expectations of rising supplies, despite support from the dollar's weakness.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $8,427.50 per metric ton by 0704 GMT, extending losses from Tuesday.

China's weak copper consumption reflected in weak spot buying in the market and increase in inventories.

Demand from the power sector, the main consumer of copper, is expected to grow slower in the second half of this year, after posting a healthy gain in the second quarter, according to CITIC Futures.

Chinese consumption will likely grow 3.9% this year, while refined copper production in China will rise 8% with new projects coming online, they added.

Higher global prices amid tight overseas inventories have subdued import appetite, pushing down the Yangshan copper import premium SMM-CUYP-CN to $42 a metric ton on Tuesday, down 21.5% from a 2023 high hit two weeks ago.

However, import volume is seen rising to 310,000 metric tons, with more flows from Congo and Russia, Yinhe Futures said.

The dollar index =USD edged up but hovered close to a 15-month low. A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity cheaper for non-dollar holders.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended day-time trade 0.5% higher at 68,760 yuan ($9,530.81) per metric ton.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.3% to 18,255 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 was flat at 20,185 yuan, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.3% to 15,755 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.4% to 165,370 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.6% at 232,420 yuan.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.6% to $2,191 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 eased 0.5% to $28,400, lead CMPB3 was little changed at $2,097, nickel CMNI3 lost 0.5% to $20,980, and zinc CMZN3 fell 1.5% to $2,359.

($1 = 7.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Rashmi Aich)

