METALS-Copper slips on interest rate worries

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices drifted lower on Wednesday as speculators stepped up selling on the back of U.S. inflation data that fuelled concerns that cuts to high interest rates would be delayed.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $8,206 a metric ton at 1700 GMT.

U.S. Comex copper futures HGcv1 dipped 0.3% to $3.70 a lb.

U.S. data on Tuesday showed consumer prices increased more than expected in January, causing traders to pare back expectations for the pace and scale of interest rate cuts.

Federal funds futures currently price in no rate cut in March and a lower than 50% chance of easing in May, according to LSEG's rate probability app.

"It's a macro-driven move after the biggest data release of the month, so it has a big ripple effect through all markets," said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

"There's been a fairly decisive move recently by specs to go short and longs to liquidate in copper. In the short term it feels like there's a lot of pressure to go a bit lower, but there's a lot of support around $8,000."

LME copper has shed 5.5% since touching a one-month peak of $8,704.50 on Jan. 31, pressured by worries over Chinese demand and reduced expectations of interest rate cuts.

Many analysts and investors, however, believe copper will bounce back eventually because of a tight market.

"We remain positive on copper due to renewed supply challenges. A tight concentrates market, created by recent mine closures, has seen smelter processing fees falling sharply," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

Some other metals were helped after the dollar index =USD slipped from three-month highs. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

LME zinc CMZN3 was little changed at $2,314 a ton despite more inflows ofthe metal into LME warehouses, pushing up the total to 254,825 tons for its highest in 32 months. MZNSTX-TOTAL

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 added 0.6% to $2,238 a ton, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.5% to $16,345 and lead CMPB3 climbed 1.1% to $2,019.50. Tin CMSN3 lost 0.6% to $27,415.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

