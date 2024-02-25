METALS-Copper slips on firmer dollar, higher China inventories

BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Prices of copper opened the week lower on Monday, under pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar ahead of key economic data, while higher inventories in top consumer China also weighed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 shed 0.4% to $8,537 per metric ton by 0128 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.3% to 69,110 yuan ($9,605.01) per ton.

The dollar =USD was on the front foot on Monday ahead of a week packed with key economic releases.

Investor focus shifted towards inflation data from the United States, Japan and Europe that will help refine expectations for future rate moves.

Deliverable copper stocks on SHFE CU-STX-SGH after the Lunar New Year holiday scaled 181,323 tons, at a near one-year high. Meanwhile, post-holiday demand is yet to pick up.

China's new home prices extended declines in January, data showed on Friday, despite Beijing's support to restore confidence in the debt-ridden property sector.

Elsewhere, LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.4% to $2,188 per ton, nickel CMNI3 lost 0.4% at $17,420, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.3% to $2,411.50, lead CMPB3 moved 0.3% lower at $2,088.50, and tin CMSN3 was down 0.1% at $26,355.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.2% to 18,780 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.2% at 134,560 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.3% to 20,480 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 moved 0.2% lower to 15,900 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 added 0.4% to 216,590 yuan.

($1 = 7.1952 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

