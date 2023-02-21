METALS-Copper slips on firm dollar, Fed's rate stance; China demand in focus

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a firmer dollar as investors gird for higher and longer interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the loss was limited by an outlook of improving demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.2% to $9,185 a tonne by 0124 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.9% to 70,440 yuan ($10,253.28) a tonne.

Investors interpreted a rebound in U.S. business activity in February to mean interest rates will need to stay higher for longer to control inflation, with Wall Street posting its worst performance of the year on Tuesday.

The dollar held on to modest gains against its peers on Tuesday, making it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Despite economic headwinds, prospects of improving Chinese demand continue to dominate sentiment, ANZ Research said in a note, adding that this is aided by low inventories and ongoing supply side issues.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.6% to $2,452 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.9% to $3,108 a tonne, lead CMPB3 eased 0.1% to $2,140.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 little changed at $27,530 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.4% to 18,730 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 rose 2.7% to 220,820 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.2% to 23,545 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 added 0.3% to 15,405 yuan a tonne, and nickel SNIcv1 advanced 1.1% to 211,690 yuan a tonne.

BHP Group BHP.AX, the world's largest-listed miner, said the London Metal Exchange's nickel contract does not represent the physical market and reform is "long overdue".

($1 = 6.8700 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)

